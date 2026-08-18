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Bulwark Takes
Tim and Will Infiltrate the Seedy Side of MAGA’s DC
Tim Miller is back in DC and it’s somehow crazier than he left it.
Tim Miller is back in DC and it's somehow crazier than he left it. With National Guard troops patrolling Dupont Circle, Tim recruits Will Sommer for a scavenger hunt through Trump's Washington: a $500K-to-join MAGA club co-founded by Don Jr., the bar where Rand Paul's son got into it with Rep. Mike Lawler, the strip mall club where Bessent allegedly threatened to punch out Bill Pulte, and a visit to Mitch McConnell's house, where nobody's quite sure who's home.
Read more from Will: https://www.thebulwark.com/s/false-flag
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