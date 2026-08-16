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Bulwark Takes
Cassidy is Still Lame, MTG Lights Up Scott Jennings, GOP Wants Price Controls?!
A recording from The Bulwark’s live video
Andrew Egger and Catherine Rampell discuss Sen. Bill Cassidy’s criticism of vaccine policy after his vote to confirm RFK Jr., questions surrounding Mitch McConnell’s prolonged absence, growing support for price controls in the GOP, the political fallout from Trump’s tariffs, and the Navy’s potential multibillion-dollar warship redesign to suit the president’s aesthetic preferences.
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