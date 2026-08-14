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Bulwark Takes
Trump’s Kennedy Center Obsession Is Getting Embarrassing
Trump is finding new ways to fight old battles he’s already lost.
Andrew Egger and Sonny Bunch take on Trump’s latest attempt to get his name back on the Kennedy Center, his refusal to let go of fights he’s already lost, and what his obsession with credit, legacy, and scapegoats says about a president who increasingly seems stuck doing the same thing over and over and over and over and over and over and over...
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