Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview
Bulwark Takes

Trump’s Kennedy Center Obsession Is Getting Embarrassing

Trump is finding new ways to fight old battles he’s already lost.

Andrew Egger's avatar
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Andrew Egger and Sonny Bunch
∙ Paid
21

Andrew Egger and Sonny Bunch take on Trump’s latest attempt to get his name back on the Kennedy Center, his refusal to let go of fights he’s already lost, and what his obsession with credit, legacy, and scapegoats says about a president who increasingly seems stuck doing the same thing over and over and over and over and over and over and over...

Read Andrew’s Morning Shots newsletter:

Morning Shots

Trump’s Summer of Lost Causes

William Kristol, Andrew Egger, and Mark Hertling
·
Aug 13
Trump’s Summer of Lost Causes

Big personnel news out of the White House yesterday: Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is leaving the administration. Leavitt, who had her second child in May and returned from maternity leave last month, wrote in a post that “I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the Wh…

Read full story

Leave a comment

Join Bulwark+ to unlock the rest

Become a paying member of The Bulwark to get access to this post and other subscriber-only content. A subscription gets you:

  • Unlimited access to articles and newsletters including The Triad by JVL and Receipts by Catherine Rampell.
  • Ad-free editions of our shows (with transcripts) and member-only shows like The Secret Podcast.
  • Plus community chats and commenting features. Your support helps keep our work sustainable and available to those who cannot afford a membership. Cancel anytime.
Join