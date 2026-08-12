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Bulwark Takes
Command Post: U.S. Intel Thinks Russia is Behind Explosive at German Airport
A recording from The Bulwark’s live video
Ben Parker and Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) discuss an alleged Russian explosive drone at a German airport and the potential implications for NATO, President Trump’s use of a decoy Air Force One amid an Iranian threat, and George W. Bush’s secret 2003 Thanksgiving trip to Iraq. They also answer viewer questions about drone warfare, munitions production, and rebuilding the military after the Trump administration.
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