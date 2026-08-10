Trump Is Accidentally Helping Abdul El-Sayed
Donald Trump’s attacks on Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed may be doing the exact opposite of what he intends.
Donald Trump’s attacks on Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed may be doing the exact opposite of what he intends. Tim Miller gives his take on Trump repeating the same failed strategy Republicans used against him in 2015 and 2016, attacking an outsider in ways that ultimately give them more attention and support. Tim also weighs in on AOC’s comments about “Woke 1.0,” arguing that Democrats need to be more willing to acknowledge where the movement went too far and how that overreach hurt the party politically.
Watch The Moment with Katy Tur on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/katy-tur-reports
Join Bulwark+ to unlock the rest
Become a paying member of The Bulwark to get access to this post and other subscriber-only content. A subscription gets you:
- Unlimited access to articles and newsletters including The Triad by JVL and Receipts by Catherine Rampell.
- Ad-free editions of our shows (with transcripts) and member-only shows like The Secret Podcast.
- Plus community chats and commenting features. Your support helps keep our work sustainable and available to those who cannot afford a membership. Cancel anytime.