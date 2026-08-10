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Bulwark Takes

MAGA Mondays: MAGA Loses It Over AOC’s Egg-Freezing Video

A recording from The Bulwark’s live video

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Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein and Will Sommer
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Will Sommer and Sam Stein went live to cover the right’s freakout over AOC deciding to freeze her eggs, Max Miller refusing to drop out of his re-election bid, Sen. Mike Lee fuming at Coca-Cola, and Trump mocking Joe Biden after it was announced that his cancer had spread.

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