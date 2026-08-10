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Bulwark Takes
MAGA Mondays: MAGA Loses It Over AOC’s Egg-Freezing Video
A recording from The Bulwark’s live video
Will Sommer and Sam Stein went live to cover the right’s freakout over AOC deciding to freeze her eggs, Max Miller refusing to drop out of his re-election bid, Sen. Mike Lee fuming at Coca-Cola, and Trump mocking Joe Biden after it was announced that his cancer had spread.
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