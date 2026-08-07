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Bulwark Takes
BREAKING: Awful Jobs Report; 23,000 Jobs Lost; May & June Numbers Revised Down | Receipts Live
A recording from The Bulwark’s live video
Catherine Rampell and Sam Stein went live to cover the terrible jobs report this month, the White House's attempt to spin the economy as booming, the bill in the Senate that could give Trump more tariff power, and a federal appeals court blocking construction on Trump's ballroom.
This episode is sponsored by The New York Times.
Read more from Catherine's newsletter: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/senate-voting-to-give-trump-a-tariff
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