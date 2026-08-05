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Bulwark Takes
Command Post: Report Raises Alarms About U.S. Missile Supply
A recording from The Bulwark’s live video
Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) and Andrew Egger (filling in for Ben Parker) went live to cover reports that the U.S. missile supplies are dwindling, the Russian missile attack on Ukraine, the cyberattacks across several U.S. states, and Oman’s role in a potential deal with Iran.
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