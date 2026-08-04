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Bulwark Takes
Is Jeanine Pirro About To Be Fired?
Tim Miller and Sam Stein give their takes on Trump’s chaotic press conference in the Oval Office on Monday, where Trump defended Rep.
Tim Miller and Sam Stein give their takes on Trump’s chaotic press conference in the Oval Office on Monday, where Trump defended Rep. Max Miller amid domestic violence allegations and lashed out at his longtime friend and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro over her failed Reflecting Pool vandalism case. Is Jeanine Pirro about to be fired? Plus, Trump once again warned Iran that it was their “last chance” for a deal after threatening to commit war crimes against the entire country.
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