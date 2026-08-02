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Bulwark Takes
Trump’s Polls Are Collapsing. Is a Blue Tsunami Coming? (w/ Ron Brownstein) | Bulwark on Sunday
A recording from The Bulwark’s live video
Join Bill Kristol and Ron Brownstein as they cover Trump's awful polling, Democrats' chances in the Senate, and whether we could see a blue Tsunami in November.
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