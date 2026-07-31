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Bulwark Takes
Ross Douthat Is Sending JVL Back to Confession
Triad Mailbag
Jasmine poses Triad readers’ questions to JVL: What do you think about the DSA? What can be done to protect the 2030 census from Republican meddling? Why does the right crave authoritarianism? Why did The Bulwark change its website? All that and more (like JVL’s hidden backstory as an opera singer) in this week's mailbag.
Link to JVL’s stream with Destiny here!
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