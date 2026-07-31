NEW POLLS: Trump’s Approval Has Collapsed
President Trump’s approval rating is collapsing, and new polling shows voters are increasingly unhappy with his handling of the issues that matter most: the Iran war and the economy.
President Trump’s approval rating is collapsing, and new polling shows voters are increasingly unhappy with his handling of the issues that matter most: the Iran war and the economy. Sarah Matthews gives her take on the three new polls showing Trump stuck in the low 30s, with voters questioning his decision to launch military action against Iran, his broken promise to avoid new wars, and his failure to deliver on his pledge to lower costs. Trump is out of touch with everyday Americans and the numbers paint a grim picture for the White House heading into the midterm elections.
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