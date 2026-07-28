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Bulwark Takes

BREAKING: Trump Claims Lindsey Graham Wanted Deal to End Iran War | Morning Shots

A recording from The Bulwark’s live video

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William Kristol's avatar
Andrew Egger and William Kristol
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Andrew Egger and Bill Kristol went live to cover Trump’s claim that the late Lindsey Graham wanted him to make a deal with Iran, the Republican holdouts who could derail Todd Blanche’s confirmation to be AG, and why Trump is now pushing RFK Jr. to find a connection between autism and vaccines.

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