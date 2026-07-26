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Bulwark Takes
Epstein Survivor Asks: Will Any GOP Senators Do the Right Thing? (w/ Dani Bensky)
A recording from The Bulwark’s live video
Bill Kristol welcomes Epstein survivor Dani Bensky to discuss her private meeting with Todd Blanche, her communications with Senators Tillis and Cornyn, and whether any GOP Senators will do the right thing.
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