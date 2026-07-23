The Trump Administration Is on a Legal Losing Streak
Sam Stein and Ben Parker give their takes on why the DOJ abruptly withdrew its subpoenas against three New York Times reporters and their family members over reporting on security flaws in Trump’s Qatari-gifted Air Force One.
Sam Stein and Ben Parker give their takes on why the DOJ abruptly withdrew its subpoenas against three New York Times reporters and their family members over reporting on security flaws in Trump’s Qatari-gifted Air Force One. But the losses in court don't stop there, the administration also quietly dropped its demand for a list of Jewish faculty and students at UPenn, and a Trump-appointed judge just blocked the White House from obtaining Kentucky’s voter rolls. Plus, in a scene straight out of Pyongyang: Trump finishes a speech, and the applause just… doesn’t stop. A full uncomfortable minute of a room too scared to be the first one to sit down.
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