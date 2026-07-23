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Trump Invents His Own Iran War Polls Because the Real Ones Suck

Sam Stein's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Sam Stein and Andrew Egger
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Andrew Egger give their takes on Trump's new threats of war crimes to Iran, the new polling showing MAGA support for the war cratering, and the new U.S.-Saudi civilian nuclear agreement. Plus, they dig into the White House's ever-expanding gold decor of oversized frames, mystery bells, and speculation about Trump's late-night decorating habits.

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