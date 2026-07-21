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Can We Get Rich by Watching Hundreds of Trump Speeches?

Brendan Hartnett's avatar
Will Saletan's avatar
Brendan Hartnett and Will Saletan
Jul 21, 2026
∙ Paid

Brendan Hartnett and Will Saletan put their encyclopedic knowledge of Donald Trump to the test by predicting which words he would use in a major speech. The fake bets produce some eerie wins, one brutal near-miss, and a new appreciation for how quickly prediction markets can become addictive.

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