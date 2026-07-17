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Trump Found a New Way to Profit Off the Presidency (w/ Justin Wolfers) | Receipts

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Catherine Rampell's avatar
Platypus Economics's avatar
Catherine Rampell and Platypus Economics
Jul 17, 2026
∙ Paid

Join Catherine Rampell and Justin Wolfers as they cover the week's biggest economics and finance news.

Check out Justin's Substack, Platypus Economics: https://platypuseconomics.com/

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