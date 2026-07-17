Join Catherine Rampell and Justin Wolfers as they cover the week's biggest economics and finance news.
Check out Justin's Substack, Platypus Economics: https://platypuseconomics.com/
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Trump Found a New Way to Profit Off the Presidency (w/ Justin Wolfers) | Receipts
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jul 17, 2026
∙ Paid
Join Catherine Rampell and Justin Wolfers as they cover the week's biggest economics and finance news.
Bulwark+ Takes
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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