Trump’s Own People Don’t Want Him to Give This Speech (w/ Erin Banco)

Sam Stein speaks with Reuters national security reporter Erin Banco about Trump’s planned election speech, his administration’s moves against federal election officials, and concerns inside his own White House that reviving voting-machine conspiracies could backfire by convincing MAGA voters to stay home.

White House weighs releasing controversial intel on China and US elections, sources say



Foreign Threats to the 2020 US Federal Elections



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