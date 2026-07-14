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Morning Shots: Epstein Survivors and the Blanche Hearing

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Benjamin Parker's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Benjamin Parker and William Kristol
Jul 14, 2026
∙ Paid

Join Bill Kristol and Ben Parker (filling in for Andrew Egger) as they cover the week's biggest stories.

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