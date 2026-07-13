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Graham Warned Us. Then Became The Warning.

Sam Stein's avatar
Will Saletan's avatar
Sam Stein and Will Saletan
Jul 13, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Will Saletan reflect on Senator Lindsey Graham's sudden death at 71, tracing his shift from Trump's fiercest critic to loyal ally, and critiquing Trump's self-centered, tone-deaf response to the news.

See Will Saletan's series on Lindsey Graham here: https://specialto.thebulwark.com/

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