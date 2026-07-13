Graham Warned Us. Then Became The Warning.

Sam Stein and Will Saletan reflect on Senator Lindsey Graham's sudden death at 71, tracing his shift from Trump's fiercest critic to loyal ally, and critiquing Trump's self-centered, tone-deaf response to the news.



See Will Saletan's series on Lindsey Graham here: https://specialto.thebulwark.com/

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