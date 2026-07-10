Republicans Just Bucked Trump by Accident...and Nothing Happened

Tim Miller joined the Deadline: White House panel to discuss Trump’s failed attempt to stop the bipartisan housing bill, the Republican cowardice it exposed, Trump's Qatar jet fiasco, and Graham Platner’s withdrawal from the Maine Senate race.



Watch Deadline White House on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house

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