Trump Takes Credit for a Walmart Sale. Again.

Catherine Rampell gives her take on Donald Trump's latest attempt to claim credit for Walmart's routine discounts, treating a standard retail promotion like a White House policy victory. From Walmart sales to corporate investment announcements, Trump has repeatedly portrayed business decisions that were already in motion as personal wins for his administration.

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