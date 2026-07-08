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Trump Takes Credit for a Walmart Sale. Again.

Catherine Rampell's avatar
Catherine Rampell
Jul 08, 2026

Catherine Rampell gives her take on Donald Trump's latest attempt to claim credit for Walmart's routine discounts, treating a standard retail promotion like a White House policy victory. From Walmart sales to corporate investment announcements, Trump has repeatedly portrayed business decisions that were already in motion as personal wins for his administration.

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