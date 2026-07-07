Bill Kristol and Ben Parker (filling in for Andrew Egger) went live to cover Trump’s trip to the NATO summit, where he said the war in Ukraine “doesn’t affect us,” announced he would remove sanctions from Turkey, and renewed his calls for the U.S. to control Greenland. Plus, the continued fallout in Maine following POLITICO’s reporting on Graham Platner.
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Morning Shots Live: Trump Embarrasses America at NATO Summit; Platner Mess Continues
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jul 07, 2026
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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