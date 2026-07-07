The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
FAQ
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Morning Shots Live: Trump Embarrasses America at NATO Summit; Platner Mess Continues

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
William Kristol's avatar
Benjamin Parker's avatar
William Kristol and Benjamin Parker
Jul 07, 2026
∙ Paid

Bill Kristol and Ben Parker (filling in for Andrew Egger) went live to cover Trump’s trip to the NATO summit, where he said the war in Ukraine “doesn’t affect us,” announced he would remove sanctions from Turkey, and renewed his calls for the U.S. to control Greenland. Plus, the continued fallout in Maine following POLITICO’s reporting on Graham Platner.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture