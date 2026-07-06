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MAGA Mondays: MAGA Blames Liberals For July 4th Weather

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer and Sam Stein
Jul 06, 2026
∙ Paid

Will Sommer and Sam Stein went live to cover the week’s craziest stories from the right wing fever swamp, including MAGA blaming liberals for the rain on Trump’s fireworks show, the conspiracy involving rap music and USAID, Trump asking FIFA’s president to investigate the red card call, and the latest charges filed against Students for Trump founder.

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