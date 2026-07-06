Will Sommer and Sam Stein went live to cover the week’s craziest stories from the right wing fever swamp, including MAGA blaming liberals for the rain on Trump’s fireworks show, the conspiracy involving rap music and USAID, Trump asking FIFA’s president to investigate the red card call, and the latest charges filed against Students for Trump founder.
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MAGA Mondays: MAGA Blames Liberals For July 4th Weather
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Will Sommer and Sam Stein
Jul 06, 2026
∙ Paid
Bulwark+ Takes
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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