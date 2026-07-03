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Trump’s America 250 Event Is LITERALLY Falling Apart

Tim Miller's avatar
Jared Poland's avatar
Brendan Hartnett's avatar
Tim Miller, Jared Poland, and Brendan Hartnett
Jul 03, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller is joined Jared Poland and Brendan Hartnett after they spent time at Trump's "Great American State Fair" on the National Mall. What was billed as a patriotic celebration to celebrate America's 250th anniversary felt more like an underwhelming county fair, complete with sparse crowds, overpriced food, empty podcast tapings, Michael Knowles debating the Salem witch trials and a lumberjack competition.

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