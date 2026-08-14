Sam is Begging You Not to Watch This Trio Video
Brandon Herrera is running for Congress in Texas and we’ve discovered a very strange side of his public persona.
Brandon Herrera is running for Congress in Texas and we’ve discovered a very strange side of his public persona. Sam Stein, Tim Miller, and Will Sommer dig into Herrera’s podcast, where he discusses “Lock & Load,” a supplement he says helps men with...something. The trio goes down the bizarre rabbit hole of male-enhancement supplements, the nine-pills-a-day regimen, and the strange world surrounding these products. Plus: Sean Duffy’s son-in-law is running for Congress, a MAGA podcast fight turns physical, and Candace Owens is preparing for a bizarre $300,000 debate.
Read more from Will: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/the-charlie-kirk-murder-business-crass-spectacle-candace-owens-andrew-wilson-debate
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