(Photo illustration by Bill Kuchman/ The Bulwark | Photos: Getty, YouTube)

TWO PROMINENT RIGHT-WING MEDIA FIGURES will face off Friday in a debate over Charlie Kirk’s assassination. And while normies may find the specter of this a bit grotesque, MAGA media has thrilled to the ghoulish drama, eager to see a spectacle that’s been described as the “Super Bowl of Charlie murder content.”

There are a few hurdles that remain before the show can go off, including tense negotiations about cigarette smoking. But if those get resolved, then Candace Owens, who is one-half of the debate duo, will walk away with $300,000.

Kirk’s assassination eleven months ago has already inspired a MAGA civil war, as well as growing unrest within Kirk’s Turning Point USA, and the indelible image of widow Erika Kirk walking out at her husband’s memorial to pyrotechnics.

But with hundreds of thousands of dollars on the table and a buildup worthy of a pay-per-view prize fight, Friday’s showdown between Owens, the person who has profited more than anyone from her friend’s murder, and manosphere debater Andrew Wilson promises to be the most stomach-churning product of the Kirk conspiracy–theory industry yet—one that offers a vivid illustration of the twisted incentives of the right-wing content machine.