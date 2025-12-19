The Bulwark

Ben Shapiro Nuked His Own Allies at TPUSA

Sam Stein and Will Sommer
Dec 19, 2025
Ben Shapiro slammed Candace Owens at TPUSA's AmericaFest and exposed a growing civil war inside conservative media. Sam Stein and Will Sommer give their takes on the backlash, Tucker Carlson’s response, Megyn Kelly’s role, and why no one seems capable of stopping the chaos.

Leave a comment

