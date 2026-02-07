More Than Thirty Republicans Are Leaving Congress

Andrew Egger and Joe Perticone give their takes on the growing wave of House Republicans announcing their exits as the midterms approach. They break down why Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei and others are heading for the door, how Trump’s iron grip over Congress has made life miserable even for Freedom Caucus hardliners, and why the prospect of being in the minority is driving GOP members to run for the hills.

