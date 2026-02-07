The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

More Than Thirty Republicans Are Leaving Congress

Andrew Egger's avatar
Joe Perticone's avatar
Andrew Egger and Joe Perticone
Feb 07, 2026
∙ Paid

Andrew Egger and Joe Perticone give their takes on the growing wave of House Republicans announcing their exits as the midterms approach. They break down why Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei and others are heading for the door, how Trump’s iron grip over Congress has made life miserable even for Freedom Caucus hardliners, and why the prospect of being in the minority is driving GOP members to run for the hills.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture