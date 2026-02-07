The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

JD Vance Just Got BOOED at the Olympics!

Tim Miller's avatar
Adrian Carrasquillo's avatar
Tim Miller and Adrian Carrasquillo
Feb 07, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller and Adrian Carrasquillo joined Nicolle Wallace to relish the moment JD Vance was loudly booed at the Winter Olympics. They also talked about MAGA’s meltdown over Bad Bunny to growing signs of global and cultural rejection, and how Trumpworld’s behavior is turning into a real political liability.

Watch Deadline: White House on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture