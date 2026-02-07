JD Vance Just Got BOOED at the Olympics!

Tim Miller and Adrian Carrasquillo joined Nicolle Wallace to relish the moment JD Vance was loudly booed at the Winter Olympics. They also talked about MAGA’s meltdown over Bad Bunny to growing signs of global and cultural rejection, and how Trumpworld’s behavior is turning into a real political liability.



