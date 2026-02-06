Trump’s Crypto Grift Is Imploding

Tim Miller and Catherine Rampell give their takes on the crypto crash, why Bitcoin and meme coins are plunging, and what the sell-off says about speculation, interest rates, and the broader economy. They break down why crypto hasn’t held up as an inflation hedge, how rising rates are squeezing risky assets, and why Trump-world’s deep exposure to crypto and speculative stocks suddenly looks a lot more precarious.



