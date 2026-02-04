The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

BREAKING: Jeff Bezos is Gutting the Washington Post (w/ Max Tani)

Sam Stein's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sam Stein and Jonathan V. Last
Feb 04, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein, JVL, and Semafor’s Max Tani react to the Washington Post laying off roughly one-third of its newsroom staff, cutting entire desks, and shutting down major areas of coverage—including foreign bureaus during an active war. They break down what happened, who made the decisions, and why this collapse didn’t have to happen.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture