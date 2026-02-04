BREAKING: Jeff Bezos is Gutting the Washington Post (w/ Max Tani)

Sam Stein, JVL, and Semafor’s Max Tani react to the Washington Post laying off roughly one-third of its newsroom staff, cutting entire desks, and shutting down major areas of coverage—including foreign bureaus during an active war. They break down what happened, who made the decisions, and why this collapse didn’t have to happen.



