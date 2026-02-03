The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Tim Puts on His Tinfoil Hat Over Epstein Rumors

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Will Sommer
Feb 03, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Will Sommer give their takes on the latest wave of Trumpworld absurdity, as the 2020 election conspiracy crowd suddenly snaps back into focus after an FBI raid in Fulton County, Georgia. They unpack Trump promoting a conspiracy about Italian satellites, the apparent sidelining of Ed Martin, the expose on Rep. Nancy Mace that includes late-night tequila runs and Reddit vanity projects, and Florida long-shot gubernatorial candidate James Fishback deciding to join Tinder to meet “young female voters.”

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture