Tim Puts on His Tinfoil Hat Over Epstein Rumors

Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Will Sommer give their takes on the latest wave of Trumpworld absurdity, as the 2020 election conspiracy crowd suddenly snaps back into focus after an FBI raid in Fulton County, Georgia. They unpack Trump promoting a conspiracy about Italian satellites, the apparent sidelining of Ed Martin, the expose on Rep. Nancy Mace that includes late-night tequila runs and Reddit vanity projects, and Florida long-shot gubernatorial candidate James Fishback deciding to join Tinder to meet “young female voters.”

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.