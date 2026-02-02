RFK Jr. Is Letting Measles Come Back

Sam Stein and Jonathan Cohn give their takes on the alarming return of measles in the United States. The disease is spreading again, with major outbreaks in South Carolina and hundreds of cases appearing nationwide. They break down why falling vaccination rates are driving this preventable crisis, how government leaders are downplaying the threat, and why vaccine skepticism has become a badge of honor on the right, from RFK Jr.’s influence at HHS to Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo’s push to end vaccine mandates altogether.



