The Melania Movie Is a $75 Million Bribe

Sonny Bunch saw "Melania" so you don’t have to and it’s no surprise that it’s not good. Sonny is joined by JVL to give their takes on why the movie makes no sense as a business proposition, Donald Trump’s central role in shaping its purpose, and the decision to put the project in the hands of Brett Ratner, a director exiled from Hollywood after multiple sexual misconduct allegations, as part of his attempted comeback.



