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Distracted Trump Rambles While Iran War Expands

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller and Sam Stein
Mar 17, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller and Sam Stein take on Trump’s latest Oval Office comments on Iran. They discuss the contradictions, the absence of a clear strategy, and what it signals about how this war is being handled. Plus, JD Vance dodges a simple question about whether he actually supports the operation, raising questions about what’s really happening behind the scenes.

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