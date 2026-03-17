Distracted Trump Rambles While Iran War Expands

Tim Miller and Sam Stein take on Trump’s latest Oval Office comments on Iran. They discuss the contradictions, the absence of a clear strategy, and what it signals about how this war is being handled. Plus, JD Vance dodges a simple question about whether he actually supports the operation, raising questions about what’s really happening behind the scenes.



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