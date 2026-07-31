Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Preview
Bulwark Takes
Receipts Live: Even FOX Doesn't Buy Hassett's Economic Spin
A recording from The Bulwark’s live video
Join Catherine Rampell and JVL as they cover the week's biggest economics and finance stories.
Join Bulwark+ to unlock the rest
Become a paying member of The Bulwark to get access to this post and other subscriber-only content. A subscription gets you:
- Unlimited access to articles and newsletters including The Triad by JVL and Receipts by Catherine Rampell.
- Ad-free editions of our shows (with transcripts) and member-only shows like The Secret Podcast.
- Plus community chats and commenting features. Your support helps keep our work sustainable and available to those who cannot afford a membership. Cancel anytime.