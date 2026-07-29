BREAKING: Trump Makes Profane Threat Against Iran, New Attacks on U.S. Assets (w/ John Kirby)

Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.), Ben Parker and special guest Ret. Rear Adm. John Kirby went live to discuss the U.S. intercepting an attack by Iran, Trump’s response to the attacks, and the concern on U.S. missile stockpiles as the war drags on.

Drawing on his own experience in the Navy, John breaks down what it’s really like to defend the Strait of Hormuz, why Iran continues to threaten global shipping despite months of U.S. strikes, and how a lack of clear strategy is putting American readiness at risk.

Plus, a look at how the Pentagon’s silence and the White House’s inconsistent public statements are undermining public trust at a moment when Americans deserve honest answers about the war.

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