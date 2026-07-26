Waltz Keeps Saying the War Goal Is “Very Clear.” He Can’t Name It.
Will Saletan and Ben Parker take on Mike Waltz’s Sunday show gauntlet defending Trump’s Iran war—confused goals, dwindling munitions, Russia and China’s help, civilian infrastructure targeting, and fantasy pipelines meant to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.
Will Saletan and Ben Parker take on Mike Waltz's Sunday show gauntlet defending Trump's Iran war—confused goals, dwindling munitions, Russia and China's help, civilian infrastructure targeting, and fantasy pipelines meant to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.
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