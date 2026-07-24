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Bulwark Takes
Receipts Live: Oil Hits $100/Barrel as Iran War Escalates (w/ Paul Krugman)
A recording from The Bulwark’s live video
Join JVL and special guest Paul Krugman (filling in for Catherine) as they cover the week's biggest stories from the world of economics and finance.
For more on Catherine's original reporting, check out her latest Receipts newsletter on how the Trump administration is conspiring to exclude millions of immigrants from the 2030 census, here.
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