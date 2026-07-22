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MAGA Said The Odyssey Would Flop. Whoops!

Sam Stein's avatar
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein, Sonny Bunch, and Will Sommer
Jul 22, 2026
∙ Paid

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey just pulled in $124.5 million over its opening weekend, the biggest domestic opening for a live-action film this year. So why has MAGA Twitter spent the weekend insisting it's a woke disaster, a box office fraud, and a betrayal of Homer himself?

Sam Stein, Sonny Bunch, and Will Sommer give their takes on the right's bizarre backlash: the fake Achilles/Elliot Page casting controversy, the Emily Wilson translation discourse, the conspiracy theories about Rotten Tomatoes being "rigged," and the very online split between guys like Matt Walsh and Elon Musk (furious) and Ben Shapiro and Dave Rubin (actually kind of into it).

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