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MAGA Mondays: Trump Refuses to Leave World Cup Trophy Ceremony

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein and Will Sommer
Jul 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Will Sommer and Sam Stein went live to cover Trump refusing to leave Spain’s World Cup celebrations, the MAGA right questioning Trump’s claim that Iran is “obliterated” after deadly attacks on U.S. bases, the Tate brothers arrested in Florida, and Clavicular explaining “looksmaxxing” to Sean Hannity.

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