The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
FAQ
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Rep. Jim Himes: Tuberville is "participating in a coup d'etat"

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Jul 17, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein speaks with Rep. Jim Himes about Trump’s election speech, his attacks on voting systems, and the danger of declaring sitting senators illegitimate. They also examine how Trump’s own foreign-interference files document Russia’s efforts to help him, spread the Burisma story, and create chaos in American politics.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture