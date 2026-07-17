The Bulwark

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Coverage of Trump’s Prime Time Speech

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sarah Longwell and Sonny Bunch
Jul 17, 2026
∙ Paid

Join Sarah Longwell and Sonny Bunch as they cover Trump's July 16, 2026 prime time speech.

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