The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
FAQ
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

BREAKING: Senate Grills Todd Blanche on Epstein, Slush Fund During Confirmation Hearing

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Will Saletan's avatar
Sam Stein, William Kristol, and Will Saletan
Jul 15, 2026
∙ Paid

Join Sam Stein, Bill Kristol and Will Saletan as they cover the Todd Blanche confirmation hearing live.

Leave a comment

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture