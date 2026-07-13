The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
FAQ
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

MAGA Right is Consumed by Conspiracy Theories About Lindsey Graham's Death | MAGA Mondays

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein and Will Sommer
Jul 13, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Will Sommer take on the conspiracy theories surrounding Lindsey Graham’s death and Mitch McConnell’s hospital “proof of life” photo, Jared and Ivanka Kushner’s scandal-plagued Albanian excursion, Libs of TikTok embedding with ICE, and the latest drama from the online looksmaxxers.

Leave a comment

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture