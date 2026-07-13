Sam Stein and Will Sommer take on the conspiracy theories surrounding Lindsey Graham’s death and Mitch McConnell’s hospital “proof of life” photo, Jared and Ivanka Kushner’s scandal-plagued Albanian excursion, Libs of TikTok embedding with ICE, and the latest drama from the online looksmaxxers.
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MAGA Right is Consumed by Conspiracy Theories About Lindsey Graham's Death | MAGA Mondays
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein and Will Sommer
Jul 13, 2026
∙ Paid
Bulwark+ Takes
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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