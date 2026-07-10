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BREAKING: Trump Shivs GOP Congress, Refuses to Sign Bipartisan Housing Bill | Receipts Live

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Catherine Rampell's avatar
Catherine Rampell
Jul 10, 2026
∙ Paid

Catherine Rampell is joined by special guests from Yale's Budget Lab, Natasha Sarin and Martha Gimbel, to break down Trump's refusal to sign a housing bill he once championed, the bipartisan push for tax breaks for seniors, and what happens when the across-the-board 10% tariffs Trump imposed expire later this month.

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