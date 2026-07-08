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BREAKING: Trump Is Bombing Iran Again

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jul 08, 2026
∙ Paid

Trump's Versailles peace deal feels truly dead. Iran fired missiles at tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. answered with strikes promised to be "more intense" than last month's—and Tim asks the question nobody in the administration can answer: why?

Plus: JD Vance's Iran victory lap ages badly, Trump trolls Meloni then insists he likes her, Belgium dunks on the "Trump curse," and the White House story that shows just how thick the narcissism bubble really is.

Watch Clint Smith on The Bulwark Podcast

Watch Deadline: White House on MS NOW

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