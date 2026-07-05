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How America’s 250th Looked From Europe (w/Jay Nordlinger) | Bulwark on Sunday

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
William Kristol's avatar
William Kristol
Jul 05, 2026
∙ Paid

Jay Nordlinger joins Bill Kristol for Bulwark on Sunday.

Read Jay's Substack, "Onward and Upward" https://www.jaynordlinger.com/

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