Jay Nordlinger joins Bill Kristol for Bulwark on Sunday.
Read Jay's Substack, "Onward and Upward" https://www.jaynordlinger.com/
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How America’s 250th Looked From Europe (w/Jay Nordlinger) | Bulwark on Sunday
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jul 05, 2026
∙ Paid
Jay Nordlinger joins Bill Kristol for Bulwark on Sunday.
Bulwark+ Takes
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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